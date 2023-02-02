The Historic Pairing Of Dennis Green And Rod Graves

In his current job as executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, Rod Graves knows his shared time with the Cardinals when he was general manager and Dennis Green was head coach – the first Black GM-coach combination in NFL history – was meaningful.

When he was going through it, back in 2004, Graves wasn't thinking about it in the same terms.

"Today in the role I have promoting diversity and all of that, if you can ever think about the impact of two minorities working together," Graves said, "it definitely has a lot more added significance today than we recognized back in that time."

As Black History Month commences and the hiring cycle for coaches continues, the moves Bill and Michael Bidwill made resonate. Graves was already in the front office making decisions, but Green's arrival changed the equation – even if Graves acknowledged that at the time, "I don't recall thinking a whole lot about it."

"Dennis was a highly successful coach who had succeeded in the college and pro level and I was having a chance to work with somebody who was truly an icon in the business," Graves said. "I can say with all honestly having been involved in the interview process and sitting with Mr. Bidwill and Michael that Dennis was chosen because we felt at the time he was the best man for the job. Color was never anything that was talked about in our meetings."

Green passed away in 2016 at the age of 67.

By the time Green and the Cardinals played the Bears and head coach Lovie Smith in the infamous 2006 Monday night game, seven NFL teams had Black head coaches.

"I think the game has changed," Green said then, adding, "you are hoping you would be given the same opportunities as everyone else."

Diversity in the coaching and front office ranks remains a large issue, however, which goes back to Graves' job now with the Fritz Pollard Alliance. Michael Bidwill, now the Cardinals owner, also serves on the NFL's Workplace Diversity committee.