The History Of The Cardinals And The No. 3 Pick

The first pick was going to be a quarterback, and while that came with some drama of its own – Eli Manning, did not, in fact, ever play for the San Diego Chargers – it wasn't what was going to change Cardinals' history.

That came with the No. 2 pick. And once the Oakland Raiders took offensive lineman Robert Gallery, the Cardinals were free to take the guy everyone thought they would take at No. 3 under new coach Dennis Green: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

"Anquan (Boldin) has definitely set the bar high for Arizona receivers," Fitzgerald said that night about his new teammate. "I just want to come in and help contribute to the productivity of the offense."

That was 2004, the last time the Cardinals held the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. They again sit at 3 for Thursday's draft – barring a trade down, which remains possible – waiting to see who will be their newest first-round pick. Edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. has been the popular speculation, but now it's becoming popular to suggest other names – tackle Paris Johnson, edge Tyree Wilson – although that'll be determined Thursday.