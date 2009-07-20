The media guide is here, so camp is close

One last full week before the countdown to camp begins in earnest, as we sit in this bit of purgatory – coaches and players are still off, so it's still kind of quiet, yet negotiations are going on for the final two unsigned draft picks and everyone in the office is gearing up for the trip north. On a not-so-related note, I'm sure coach Ken Whisenhunt would have liked to finish better than 27th in the America Century golf tourney in Tahoe, but given his work ethic, I would bet he ends up with a better finish next year.

I'll have a blog entry later as a follow up to my story on Lance Long and Keilen Dykes, the pair of practice squad holdovers that should make for intriguing camp stories as they try to make the roster. In the meantime, here's how you know the season is almost upon us: the media guide is out, as VP of media relations Mark Dalton and his NFL-best staff cranked out the new edition. Because every team is cutting back on media guide printing thanks to economic and environmental forces (three teams, the Eagles, Giants and Texans actually didn't print any tangible media guides, going strictly via computer versions), the Cardinals have uploaded the guide online for media members that can't get a regular copy. That's a bonus for the fans looking to see the media guide; just check it out.