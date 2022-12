Fullback Dan Kreider was back out there after missing almost all of camp thus far with a bad hamstring, but the rest of the injured list hasn't changed. LB Chike Okeafor, after doing a little in yesterday's caps-and-shorts practice, is still out. So too are TE Anthony Becht (hamstring), WR Early Doucet (shoulder), RB Beanie Wells (ankle) and DE Keilen Dykes (quad strain).