The Night Before In Pittsburgh

Just a quick check-in here from Pittsburgh, where I can see the Igloo (Mellon Arena, where the Stanley Cup champion Penguins play) from my hotel room, since it's right across the street. Nothing exciting to report today, a typical plane flight. We'll be well into the game 24 hours from now. I guess, at this point, I am most interested to see the play of QBs Matt Leinart and Brian St. Pierre, in addition to how much playing time each gets and with whom they each play. Until then, it's time to wait (although I will try to come up with a blog). Sorry we missed the podcast this week; technical difficulties cost us the one I recorded with Jim Omohundro and Wolf. But I am sure I'll hit some of the same topics on the Arizona Cardinals kickoff show, which comes on the radio at 2 p.m. Arizona time tomorrow on both KTAR stations, 92.3 FM and 620 AM. It's almost time for football.
