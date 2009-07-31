The No. 2 QB, Warner's hip and more Dock

Following up with some tidbits after lunchtime interviews:

-- Coach Ken Whisenhunt said he will be rotating Matt Leinart and Brian St. Pierre as the No. 2 quarterback for now. There has been a lot made this offseason about St. Pierre getting a shot at the backup role. He should get that chance. But in the end, I still expect Leinart to end up as the backup. It was noteable that all the quarterbacks looked fairly sharp this morning, especially when they were playing target practice at the net early in the workout.

-- Quarterback Kurt Warner said while he is happy he got his hip surgery, he definitely still has pain in the area. He was told it would take 6-to-12 months for recovery. Long-term, it was still the good move, although he wishes he felt better. It's a little scary to hear Warner speaking like that, but again, he played through the pain last year and was amazing. Something tells me this isn't going to derail him -- although you have to wonder how many actual preseason snaps he'll end up taking.

-- Whisenhunt said general manager Rod Graves recently sat down with Darnell Dockett to explain to Dockett exactly what the club's thinking is behind contract extensions and why Dockett -- who has three years left on his deal -- hasn't gotten one. Whisenhunt said Dockett seems to have heard the message. "I'm glad to see he's focused on us trying to get back to the level of play we were at last year," Whisenhunt said.