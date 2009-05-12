Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Punter From Down Under

May 12, 2009 at 07:59 AM
grahammain.jpg

After a successful career in Australian Rules Football, Ben Graham has carved out a nice stint in the NFL as a punter.

He was a famous star, playing professional sports in his hometown, and Ben Graham never had to leave such a comfortable perch.

Opportunity came from a different continent in a different sport, however. Graham?s willingness to take such a leap perhaps paved his ability to deal with the peaks and valleys of a new culture both in life and in work ? and should help keep him employed as the Cardinals? punter, a spot both miles and years away from his former life in Australian Rules Football.

?I just love it here,? Graham said this week, soaking in the cold tub after a workout. ?This game, and this team.?

Geelong was the place where Graham made his name, the local boy who emerged as the captain of the Geelong Cats. He helped anchor the team for 11 seasons, leading the life of fame and relative fortune that such an athlete would.

But at age 31, Graham knew life playing the Aussie Rules game was coming to an end. His body wouldn?t allow many more years. Inspired by another Aussie-turned-NFL punter, Darren Bennett, Graham wanted to ?see the world? and see if the kicking leg that had made his career in one sport could help him further his athletic life in another sport.

In no way was it simple. Relocating to a new continent, Graham and his family had issues with getting visas, social security numbers and establishing credit, all while Graham took the risk of making the NFL in 2005. There was a gamble in spending so much money on what essentially was a tryout with the New York Jets.

It worked ? for a time. Graham eventually signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Jets and he became the latest success story to go from Australia to the NFL. It was a great story, all the way up until the Jets? game against (coincidentally) the Cardinals last September.

The Jets unexpectedly cut Graham ? ?I had the carpet swept from under my feet, really,? he said ? leaving him without a job and with a decision to make. Stick with the NFL and uproot his family again? The Grahams decided yes, although his next gig lasted exactly one game, when he was signed by the Saints for their game against San Diego in London and then released again.

Five more weeks passed, and Graham wondered if he would hook on with a team again in 2008. That was about the time the Cardinals had decided they needed someone more consistent than the struggling Dirk Johnson.

?Everything felt right about the workout with the Cardinals,? Graham said, ?and everything has gone right since.?

His first game was the Cards? division clincher. His 12 punts (out of 20) inside the 20-yard line during the postseason was one of the best totals in NFL history. He became a huge star again before the Super Bowl because of all the Australian media attention Graham got as the first from his country to play in the NFL?s centerpiece game.

Graham?s work isn?t over. Special teams coach Kevin Spencer said even with Graham?s experience ? he will turn 36 during the season ? he ?isn?t a finished product.? While Graham has been great with the end-over-end kicks when drives stall around midfield, he is still learning the American game where deep-yet-hanging kicks are needed.

In the Aussie game, Graham just needed to kick to a teammate, even if it came backward over his head or bouncing along the ground, as a way of maintaining possession.

?He?s very coachable and he recognizes he?s got a lot to learn in this arena,? Spencer said. ?What he has done elsewhere is nice, but he still has to establish himself in this arena. It might even be tougher for Ben. I am always telling him we have to re-train his mind. He is so used to doing things (one way) that it is ingrained. He is in essence learning all over again.?

It?s not just his kicking which Graham had to re-set. His life used to be 120 minutes of constant play; now he comes out only when needed (and of course, the more he has to do his job the less successful his team has been).

Graham enjoyed the freedom once he arrived in the NFL to be ?normal? and not be famous everywhere he went as he had been in Australia; that mindset helps too, since stardom isn?t part of the NFL punter?s package.

The transition is ongoing. Graham is OK with that.

?At times it is difficult but at the end of the day, this is a team and this is my role,? Graham said. ?The team I used to be a part of and the sport I used to play, it was a different role. I don?t play that sport anymore.

?Do I miss playing (Aussie Rules)? No I don?t, because I can?t play it anymore. This is the sport I play now.?

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 5/12/09.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

news

As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

news

How To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Week 9

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals on November 6, 2022.

news

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part Two

Topics include P2's anger, Hopkins' future, and miscommunication

news

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald

news

Depth Of Field: Week 8 At Minnesota

Exploring the game against the Vikings through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Need (Rondale) Moore Production On Offense

Receiver has his best game of the season

news

Cardinals Give Away Chance To Knock Off Vikings

Turnovers undercut second-half push in 34-26 road loss

news

Inactives: D.J. Humphries To Sit Out Against Vikings

Josh Jones in line to start for Cardinals at left tackle

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Vikings, Week 8

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2022.

Advertising