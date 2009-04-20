The Q saga, via Baltimore

Now comes the dueling battles of chicken just as in any trade talks. The report from Baltimore is that the Cards want too much for Anquan Boldin right now, which is apparently a first- and third-round pick. That has been the common theme of late. Another Baltimore Sun report says the Ravens could ask about dealing a pick (I am assuming not a first-rounder, but maybe) and either TE Todd Heap or RB Willis McGahee. I wouldn't think the Cards would want McGahee -- running backs just aren't worth it five years into their careers, usually. I'm not sure that's what the Cards would want either. The question becomes what are the Cards willing to live with if Boldin stays? I don't know how realistic working out a new contract with Q will be anytime soon.
Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver
Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In
Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes
Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract
There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition
While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine
Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency
The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.