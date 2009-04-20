The Q saga, via Baltimore

Now comes the dueling battles of chicken just as in any trade talks. The report from Baltimore is that the Cards want too much for Anquan Boldin right now, which is apparently a first- and third-round pick. That has been the common theme of late. Another Baltimore Sun report says the Ravens could ask about dealing a pick (I am assuming not a first-rounder, but maybe) and either TE Todd Heap or RB Willis McGahee. I wouldn't think the Cards would want McGahee -- running backs just aren't worth it five years into their careers, usually. I'm not sure that's what the Cards would want either. The question becomes what are the Cards willing to live with if Boldin stays? I don't know how realistic working out a new contract with Q will be anytime soon.