The Relevancy Of Mr. Irrelevant

the beach and a banquet Friday and play in a flag football game on Saturday.

There's also plenty of room for adjustment if the player's tastes don't jive with the scheduled activities. Some past Mr. Irrelevants have been movie buffs, so The Undefeated – the charitable foundation which runs Irrelevant Week – has set up meetings with Will Ferrell and Halle Berry.

"It gravitates to their interest," Fitch said. "Some of them have never seen the ocean so they want to go out to the ocean. Some of them have never seen the ocean and they don't want to because they've seen the movie 'Jaws.'

"We're doing as much due diligence now as we can. We start full production in January, to get the venues. We will talk to him from the floor (at the draft) and get a sampling of an idea. Is he married? Where is he from?"

Back in 2001, a Mr. Irrelevant was allowed to bring friends and family with all expenses paid for Irrelevant Week. Ofanhengaue, who was already married with kids, took full advantage.

"The kingdom of Tonga," Fitch said. "He brought 62 people. Like, really? We need 25 hotel rooms. Out of the 62 people that came, there were some bigger people. They had a great time, but after that, we had to limit it to being responsible for one guest. Anyone can come, but we're not going to do the housing."

Many Mr. Irrelevants have had short careers – it's naturally harder for seventh-round picks to stick in the NFL – but Harnish, Rams tight end Justice Cunningham, Texans safety Lonnie Ballentine and Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop are currently on rosters. Quarterback Bill Kenney was Mr. Irrelevant in 1978 and made a Pro Bowl in 1984.

It's impossible to say how this year's Mr. Irrelevant will fare on the football field with the Cardinals, but his life as a professional will get off to a roaring start in Newport Beach.

"We always design the arrival," Fitch said. "One guy we brought him in on a rocket launcher. Another guy we had by the water, bringing him on the top of a huge plastic whale. When we had Justice Cunningham (in 2013), we had him lead a horse in – a white colt with a blue blanket cover on him. You're going to the Colts, so here's your colt. I'm not sure yet what I'm going to do with the Cardinal."

Harnish was with Indianapolis when they drafted Cunningham and was able to share his experience. He will do the same next week with the Cardinals' Mr. Irrelevant.