Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Training Camp

The Search For A Better Return Game

Tweaks coming after poor kickoff return results the past two seasons

Jul 22, 2015 at 02:18 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

ReturnGameMAIN.jpg


Wide receiver J.J. Nelson, shown here catching a punt, could be key in improving the Cardinals' return game



J.J. Nelson is not faster than a speeding bullet. That's impossible. But slower-moving bullets may want to check their rearview mirror, just in case.

The Cardinals' fifth-round draft pick had the best 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine in February – clocked at 4.28 seconds – and showed it off last season at Alabama-Birmingham, averaging a nation-high 38.3 yards per kickoff return with four touchdowns.

Those blazing wheels have made Nelson the prime candidate to do kickoff and punt returns for the Cardinals in 2015, and the first time he hits top gear at training camp should be appointment viewing.

Fast return men, though, are nothing new. The Cardinals had Ted Ginn last year, a gazelle in his own right, yet lost a yard on their kickoff return average from 2013.

A 2011 rule change moved the kickoff up to the 35-yard-line, increasing touchbacks and putting more pressure on the return men to choose correctly when bringing the ball out of the end zone. Thus far in Bruce Arians' tenure in Arizona, the Cardinals haven't had much luck. While last year's punt return average made a nice leap, the Cardinals finished last in the NFL in kickoff return average (19.0) after finishing tied for last in 2013.

"Not that we haven't worked it, but we're sitting here two years later and I haven't gotten the results I've had before," special teams coach Amos Jones said. "I've got to look at myself – the little things that I might have taken for granted won't be that way now."

Jones worked as a special teams coach for the Steelers from 2007-2012. In his final four seasons before joining the Cardinals, the kickoff return unit averaged 24.3 yards per return, finishing in the top half of the league each time and ninth or better in three of the four years.

Jones said he wants to re-emphasize the notion of attacking vertical seams like his units did in Pittsburgh. While returns designed to hit the edge can pay off handsomely in the right situations, there are also many times when they get stuffed quickly.

"If you spend too much time going east and west, you're going to get stuck and give everybody a chance to get an angle," said wide receiver Brittan Golden, another return candidate. "You're in the NFL. Everybody's fast."

Said Jones: "Ain't nothing wrong with putting it out on the 25- or 30-yard-line by hitting it downhill."

When the Cardinals returned for workouts in April, coach Bruce Arians told them he wanted more starters on special teams in 2015, according to cornerback Patrick Peterson. While it heightens the injury risk – safety Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Teddy Williams both suffered season-endin

g injuries on special teams in 2013 -- it's also an important facet of the game.

Peterson, who had four punt returns for scores in 2011, said he was flanked by starters blocking for him that season.

"We had a lot of vets, a lot of starters that understood what punt return meant: This can be a game-changing play right here," Peterson said. "I'm not bad-mouthing the rookies, but they don't quite understand the importance of punt return, kick return, kickoff coverage, all that stuff. Like coach said, I think we need to get more starters on those units, and we'll be more successful than we have been over the last couple years."

The investment of a fifth-round draft pick on Nelson is another sign the Cardinals are taking special teams seriously, and the addition could be a boon if his electric exploits in college translate to the pros. Jones knows the return game has struggled the past two years, but believes it has the chance for improvement with some fine-tuning.

"I've got to do a better job, because if I don't look at myself first, I can't look at them," Jones said. "They've got to do a better job. We've all got to have a little bit more intensity about it. We've had that a good bit this spring… High intensity, high technique, and then if we throw those eight penalties out (which brought down last year's average), we've got a heck of a lot better chance to have some positive yards."

Cards' State of Football

Images which have helped define the Cardinals' tenure in Arizona

Fans celebrated clinching a playoff berth in 1998
1 / 19

Fans celebrated clinching a playoff berth in 1998

WR Larry Fitzgerald's late touchdown against the Steelers almost led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl title in 2009
2 / 19

WR Larry Fitzgerald's late touchdown against the Steelers almost led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl title in 2009

Several former players, including QB Jake Plummer, have cranked the Big Red Siren
3 / 19

Several former players, including QB Jake Plummer, have cranked the Big Red Siren

S Adrian Wilson had a big presence roaming the secondary
4 / 19

S Adrian Wilson had a big presence roaming the secondary

RB Marcel Shipp shows off the new logo in 2005
5 / 19

RB Marcel Shipp shows off the new logo in 2005

A shot of a then-brand-new University of Phoenix Stadium in 2006
6 / 19

A shot of a then-brand-new University of Phoenix Stadium in 2006

LB Karlos Dansby celebrates clinching the 2009 NFC West title
7 / 19

LB Karlos Dansby celebrates clinching the 2009 NFC West title

CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass in the wild card win over the Cowboys following the 1998 regular season
8 / 19

CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass in the wild card win over the Cowboys following the 1998 regular season

DE Calais Campbell celebrates the NFC Championship game win over the Eagles after the 2008 regular season
9 / 19

DE Calais Campbell celebrates the NFC Championship game win over the Eagles after the 2008 regular season

WR John Brown catches the game-winning touchdown over the Eagles last year
10 / 19

WR John Brown catches the game-winning touchdown over the Eagles last year

Fans taking in a game at University of Phoenix Stadium in 2007
11 / 19

Fans taking in a game at University of Phoenix Stadium in 2007

Fans at Sun Devil Stadium in 1998
12 / 19

Fans at Sun Devil Stadium in 1998

WR Michael Floyd with the game-winning touchdown catch in Seattle in 2013
13 / 19

WR Michael Floyd with the game-winning touchdown catch in Seattle in 2013

Fullback Larry Centers had many standout seasons in Arizona
14 / 19

Fullback Larry Centers had many standout seasons in Arizona

QB Kurt Warner helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl
15 / 19

QB Kurt Warner helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl

QB Jake Plummer made his name at Arizona State and continued impressing local fans with the Cardinals
16 / 19

QB Jake Plummer made his name at Arizona State and continued impressing local fans with the Cardinals

S Pat Tillman left the Cardinals to enlist in the military and tragically died in Afghanistan in 2004
17 / 19

S Pat Tillman left the Cardinals to enlist in the military and tragically died in Afghanistan in 2004

CB Aeneas Williams (left) and WR Frank Sanders were fixtures with the Cardinals
18 / 19

CB Aeneas Williams (left) and WR Frank Sanders were fixtures with the Cardinals

The Cardinals place their highest-regarded players, like Roger Wehrli, in the Ring of Honor
19 / 19

The Cardinals place their highest-regarded players, like Roger Wehrli, in the Ring of Honor

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

D.J. Humphries, Veterans, And The Need To Play In Preseason

Notes: Ertz sits out practice; Tune making progress at QB
news

Former First-Round Pick L.J. Collier Comfortable With Cardinals

Defensive lineman seeks consistency as he works his post-Seahawks phase
news

Colt McCoy Gaining Comfort In New Playbook

Notes: Ertz officially activated; Petzing to call plays from booth against Chiefs
news

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Chiefs

Topics include Monti's involvement, injured rookies, and Kyler's future
news

Follow The Evidence: Cardinals Look To Improve After Preseason Opener

Gannon expects multiple players to return to practice this week from injury
news

Zach Ertz To Be Activated From PUP List, Return To Practice

Team puts CB Fenton on IR and releases new RB Scott
news

Dennis Gardeck Helps Cardinals Pass Rush Off To Good Start

Russell Wilson harassed  by Nick Rallis' new defense
news

Cardinals Happy With Preseason Tune-Up Win Against Broncos

Rookie quarterback plays bulk of game in 18-17 win
news

How To Watch: Broncos At Cardinals, Preseason Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Denver Broncos at the Arizona Cardinals on August 11, 2023.
news

Kaden Davis, Davion Davis Hope USFL Boost Gets Them NFL Job

Wide receivers ready to work in Cardinals' preseason opener
news

Marlon Mack Placed On Injured Reserve With Achilles Injury

As running back's season ends, Cardinals sign RB Stevie Scott
news

Zach Pascal's Talents Add Up To More Than Zero

Veteran wide receiver providing size, leadership to offense
Advertising