The Search For A Better Return Game

Fast return men, though, are nothing new. The Cardinals had Ted Ginn last year, a gazelle in his own right, yet lost a yard on their kickoff return average from 2013.

A 2011 rule change moved the kickoff up to the 35-yard-line, increasing touchbacks and putting more pressure on the return men to choose correctly when bringing the ball out of the end zone. Thus far in Bruce Arians' tenure in Arizona, the Cardinals haven't had much luck. While last year's punt return average made a nice leap, the Cardinals finished last in the NFL in kickoff return average (19.0) after finishing tied for last in 2013.

"Not that we haven't worked it, but we're sitting here two years later and I haven't gotten the results I've had before," special teams coach Amos Jones said. "I've got to look at myself – the little things that I might have taken for granted won't be that way now."

Jones worked as a special teams coach for the Steelers from 2007-2012. In his final four seasons before joining the Cardinals, the kickoff return unit averaged 24.3 yards per return, finishing in the top half of the league each time and ninth or better in three of the four years.

Jones said he wants to re-emphasize the notion of attacking vertical seams like his units did in Pittsburgh. While returns designed to hit the edge can pay off handsomely in the right situations, there are also many times when they get stuffed quickly.

"If you spend too much time going east and west, you're going to get stuck and give everybody a chance to get an angle," said wide receiver Brittan Golden, another return candidate. "You're in the NFL. Everybody's fast."

Said Jones: "Ain't nothing wrong with putting it out on the 25- or 30-yard-line by hitting it downhill."