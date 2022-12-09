The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

OL Kelvin Beachum, United Food Bank

Kelvin Beachum has long been committed to his passion of ending world hunger. That's what the United Food Bank is all about, and why Beachum selected it for My Cause My Cleats.

"I've been a huge supporter of what they've done the past three years and I will continue to support them," Beachum said.

Beachum donated a check to the United Food Bank just last week. And with citizens across the globe being affected by the shaky economy during the holiday season, his desire to help people has only grown stronger.