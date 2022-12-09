The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

The Cardinals will have a different look Monday night.
The jerseys will remain the same, but the footwear will have more meaning when the team hosts the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals will join the league-wide My Cause My Cleats campaign, allowing players to support their chosen cause on their game cleats.
Here are some of the stories behind the messages on those shoes.
OL Josh Jones, Boys and Girls Club of America
When Josh Jones was growing up in Texas, there wasn't an afterschool sport to play and his parents were at work, they dropped him off at the Boys and Girls Club. Those memories made for an easy choice for Jones for My Cause My Cleats.
"That became a great outlook for us, just being able to have that there and connect with other kids there," Jones said.
Jones, 25, is now an offensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals. The coaches have praised his potential and development. But if it weren't for the Boys and Girls Club, Jones wouldn't be where he is today.
"It kept me out of trouble because we could've been doing anything on those days," Jones said. "I feel like I owe them a lot."
RB James Conner, Phoenix Children's Hospital
As a starting running back in the NFL, James Conner understands his responsibility to inspire kids in the community. For My Cause My Cleats, Conner selected the Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he has spent some time with children trying to get healthy.
"It's just nice to be able to relate with the kids, spend that time, and have that connection with them," Conner said.
Conner said he loves the chance to bring joy to children in the hospital. It's something he's done many times during his Cardinals' tenure.
"It's nothing like them seeing their faces light up when you come through there," Conner said.
OL Kelvin Beachum, United Food Bank
Kelvin Beachum has long been committed to his passion of ending world hunger. That's what the United Food Bank is all about, and why Beachum selected it for My Cause My Cleats.
"I've been a huge supporter of what they've done the past three years and I will continue to support them," Beachum said.
Beachum donated a check to the United Food Bank just last week. And with citizens across the globe being affected by the shaky economy during the holiday season, his desire to help people has only grown stronger.
"People are being laid off right now," Beachum said. "Some people have to think about when they will have their next meal and take care of their families. We want to do whatever we can to help."
QB Colt McCoy, Dell Children's Medical Center
Colt McCoy and his wife have four kids, and with that comes the need for medical care just in case, and unfortunately for the quarterback, there have been times it's been used. So for My Cause My Cleats, picked Dell Children's Medical Center in central Texas.
"We've been there many times, and I feel like it's a great hospital," McCoy said. "People from all over the world fly their kids there dealing with different issues."
McCoy and his wife have a partnership with Ascension though Dell, where they raise yearly funds for the hospital. It's a place McCoy highly recommends for young children needing medical care.
"The doctors and nurses there are all tremendous," McCoy said. "I'm thankful to partner with a place that does a great job."
Images of Arizona Cardinals players' cleats for the NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative to be worn during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Patriots