The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

Dec 09, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Markus Golden's cleats represent his commitment to awareness of Sickle Cell disease.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will have a different look Monday night.

The jerseys will remain the same, but the footwear will have more meaning when the team hosts the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals will join the league-wide My Cause My Cleats campaign, allowing players to support their chosen cause on their game cleats.

Here are some of the stories behind the messages on those shoes.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

OL Josh Jones, Boys and Girls Club of America

When Josh Jones was growing up in Texas, there wasn't an afterschool sport to play and his parents were at work, they dropped him off at the Boys and Girls Club. Those memories made for an easy choice for Jones for My Cause My Cleats.

"That became a great outlook for us, just being able to have that there and connect with other kids there," Jones said.

Jones, 25, is now an offensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals. The coaches have praised his potential and development. But if it weren't for the Boys and Girls Club, Jones wouldn't be where he is today.

"It kept me out of trouble because we could've been doing anything on those days," Jones said. "I feel like I owe them a lot."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

RB James Conner, Phoenix Children's Hospital

As a starting running back in the NFL, James Conner understands his responsibility to inspire kids in the community. For My Cause My Cleats, Conner selected the Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he has spent some time with children trying to get healthy.

"It's just nice to be able to relate with the kids, spend that time, and have that connection with them," Conner said.

Conner said he loves the chance to bring joy to children in the hospital. It's something he's done many times during his Cardinals' tenure.

"It's nothing like them seeing their faces light up when you come through there," Conner said.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

OL Kelvin Beachum, United Food Bank

Kelvin Beachum has long been committed to his passion of ending world hunger. That's what the United Food Bank is all about, and why Beachum selected it for My Cause My Cleats.

"I've been a huge supporter of what they've done the past three years and I will continue to support them," Beachum said.

Beachum donated a check to the United Food Bank just last week. And with citizens across the globe being affected by the shaky economy during the holiday season, his desire to help people has only grown stronger.

"People are being laid off right now," Beachum said. "Some people have to think about when they will have their next meal and take care of their families. We want to do whatever we can to help."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

QB Colt McCoy, Dell Children's Medical Center

Colt McCoy and his wife have four kids, and with that comes the need for medical care just in case, and unfortunately for the quarterback, there have been times it's been used. So for My Cause My Cleats, picked Dell Children's Medical Center in central Texas.

"We've been there many times, and I feel like it's a great hospital," McCoy said. "People from all over the world fly their kids there dealing with different issues."

McCoy and his wife have a partnership with Ascension though Dell, where they raise yearly funds for the hospital. It's a place McCoy highly recommends for young children needing medical care.

"The doctors and nurses there are all tremendous," McCoy said. "I'm thankful to partner with a place that does a great job."

PHOTOS: 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Images of Arizona Cardinals players' cleats for the NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative to be worn during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Patriots

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson's cleats representing Amazing Wishes for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington's cleats representing the Boys & Girls Club of LA for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson's cleats representing the Boys & Girls Club of LA for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil's cleats representing the Risen Agenda for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons' cleats representing Leukemia Awareness for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh's cleats representing Merging Vets and Players for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas' cleats representing the ALS Association for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders' cleats representing the JCP Foundation for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits' cleats representing the American Cancer Society for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley's cleats representing THON Four Diamonds Fund for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy's cleats representing Dell Children's Hospital for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee's cleats representing Madelyn's Fund for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter's cleats representing Operation Hope and Youth Financial Literacy for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rodney Hudson's cleats representing Autism Speaks for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa's cleats representing the SEBAS Foundation for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones' cleats representing the Boys and Girls Club for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
's cleats representing the "CAUSE" for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck's cleats representing Homeward Bound against Youth Homelessness for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu's cleats representing the American Diabetes Association for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden's cleats representing the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch's cleats representing Nami and Mental Health Awareness for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum's cleats representing United Food Bank against Food Insecurity for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo's cleats representing Tackle Sickle Cell for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner's cleats representing the Phoenix Children's Hospital for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer's cleats representing 4th Trimester Arizona and Postpartum Mental Health for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen's cleats representing Team Impact for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
