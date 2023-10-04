Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Super Impact Of Super Bowl 57 In Arizona

Press conference documents benefits for state for Chiefs-Eagles game

Oct 04, 2023 at 04:06 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses the gathering on Wednesday during a press conference about Super Bowl 57's economic impact.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses the gathering on Wednesday during a press conference about Super Bowl 57's economic impact.

Michael Bidwill walked up to the podium at the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee's Economic Impact of Super Bowl LVII press conference with a statement that all of Arizona could be proud of.

"Super Bowl 57 was the most successful Super Bowl in the history of Super Bowls," the Cardinals owner said.

Bidwill, Governor Katie Hobbs, and Jay Parry, CEO and president of the Arizona Super Bowl Committee, said that the organization and state, as a whole, came away benefiting greatly from having the NFL's biggest game in the state.

According to an independent study conducted by the L. William Seidman Research Institute by the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State, it was announced that the Super Bowl generated $1.3 billion total economic activity for the state, and that over $720 million went towards the state's gross domestic product (GDP).

The organization said no other special event in Arizona's history has had as large of an economic impact as Super Bowl 57. It was also shared that it was 40 percent greater from when the Grand Canyon State last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015.

Over 100,000 out-of-state guests came to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

"Tens of thousands of people made memories that will last them a lifetime right here in Arizona," Hobbs said. "But the impact of their time here goes far beyond just memories. With every site they saw, meal they ate, or jersey they bought, they revitalized our economy and our people."

"There's nowhere else in the country where you can cheer on your favorite sports teams one day and see one of the world's Seven Natural Wonders the next," Hobbs added.

Bidwill said that along with the record-setting crowds, two-thirds of the United States population, including millions from around the world, tuned in to watch the Chiefs beat the Eagles at State Farm Stadium with the state on display.

The CEO program, an initiative launched with the goal of bringing high-end companies to Arizona, and the Business Connect Program, which focuses on smaller businesses, also had success according to Bidwill.

"We've created this really unique program that creates a river of economic benefits, and that's a little bit of our secret sauce," Bidwill said. "We created opportunities for small, locally owned independent businesses that are owned by minorities and by women, that created $11.5 million dollars of business opportunities, 246 contracts, and we set a new record among Super Bowls."

Arizona isn't done yet as the state, the Cardinals, and the various different economic, athletic, and government committees have an eye on the future.

"We're going to celebrate today, but we'll be hard at work getting ready for the Final Four, as well as other events that we're going to be going after," Bidwill said. "Including future Super Bowls down the road."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball
news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
Advertising