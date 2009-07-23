The virtual Cardinals

I don't have as much time to play video games as I once did -- there were some epic battles with my good friend Paul Coro at 2 a.m. when his oldest was much younger and I was without kids; these days, it's tough to even make it past midnight -- but I still have the ps3 and still look forward to Madden coming out. This year, of course, it means a little more, since, as Madden fans know, the two Super Bowl teams are the two usually highlighted prior to the game's release and with Fitz being one of the cover boys.