The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals 

KRISTI JOHNSON - DIRECTOR OF SECURITY

Kristi Johnson has been with the Cardinals since 2018 only after retiring from a distinguished career in law enforcement -- a retirement that she admits came young and not "as ready to retire as I thought I was." The Cardinals happened to be looking for someone with Johnson's skillset in their security department -- particularly the areas of threat assessment and dignitary protection -- and Johnson was a fit. Sports just happen to come along with the job.

At the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Johnson worked among other roles as a detective, and was at one point assigned to the Governor's protection detail. With the Cardinals, among Johnson's responsibilities are securing training camp both at the stadium and at the team hotel; working with stadium security crews at home games with potential fan misconduct; overseeing the postgame friends and family area for players and coaches both home and away; escorting VIPs at home games and helping the onboarding of the travel party on all legs of road games.