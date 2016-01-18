This Is Not Last Year's Cardinals-Panthers

conservative in those choices for the Packers.

"He picked a lot of shorter completions early instead of going for them like we normally do," Arians said. "I think that was part of 'I don't want to screw this up.'

"Now that we don't have to worry about that anymore we can go back to being ourselves."

Arians – who reiterated Palmer's right finger injury is not a problem – said the only time he thought Palmer's emotions were an issue was when those plays were picked. Still, Arians said he didn't and wouldn't argue with Palmer.

"It was a time to trust his feelings," Arians said. "That's one of those things that I know when to stop trying to talk him into a play, because he's not going to do what I want on that play anyway."

Defensively, Arians said preparing for the Panthers is like prepping for a wishbone team back in college, because of the ability of Newton to run the ball on power plays. The Panthers have "a tight end back there running the ball" when Newton goes.

Arians dismissed the concerns of shoddy turf at Bank of America Stadium this weekend after the field was not good for Panthers-Seahawks.

"I don't care if we are playing in a parking lot," Arians said. "Be aware of it, and bring the proper shoes."

Arians added that he was glad for a late kickoff. The NFC Championship doesn't kick off until 6:40 p.m. Eastern (4:40 p.m. Arizona time.) He sympathized with the Seahawks, who played with a 1 p.m. kickoff in Carolina, which was 10 a.m. Seattle time.

"Knowing what it is like to have a 4:30 (a.m.) wakeup call for a game is tough," Arians said. "Thank God it is a 6 o'clock game."

EXTRA POINTS

Arians said the Cardinals "came out pretty clean" in terms of injuries after the win over the Packers. …

Cornerback Justin Bethel struggled against Green Bay and looked upset afterward. Arians was asked if there was anything he was worried about from his young defensive back.

"We'll wait and see," Arians said. "This is the first time he's had something to get over. As a coach and a player, until it happens, you never know how they'll respond. Hopefully, he'll respond in the right way." …

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was not supposed to jump for the Hail Mary ball, Arians said, instead being the one in front of wide receiver Jeff Janis while safety Rashad Johnson challenged from behind.