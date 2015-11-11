This Time, Cards Have Carson Palmer For Seattle

"I just don't really put too much credit into what happened two years ago."

The argument can easily be made that the Cardinals' offense is much better. Palmer's 178 passing yards that 2013 day were built on two big passes – the Floyd toss, and a 63-yarder to Brittan Golden. The Cardinals actually ran the ball 43 times for 139 yards, easily outdistancing Palmer's 25 pass attempts.

With rain in the forecast and a good run game with Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington, the Cardinals could do the same this year – although Palmer and the passing offense are light years from where they were.

"Carson looks great, the best I've ever seen him in all the years he's been out there playing," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who coached Palmer in college at USC.

If the Cardinals' defense can play like it did two years ago, that would change things too. Palmer struggled that day but Russell Wilson did too, completing just 11-of-27 passes for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Running back Marshawn Lynch never got going either.

Then again, having Palmer means the belief that defensive margin for error is just a little bit bigger.

"Knowing we have Carson, there are no excuses now," wide receiver John Brown said. "Last year is last year and Drew did a great job. But now it's time to show what we can really do with Carson."