Three Big Things: 49ers Week

Watt A Final Game

J.J. Watt did get a sack in Atlanta, but after the game – a second straight loss on a field goal on the game's final play – he sat looking into his locker, not moving much. We saw later on "Hard Knocks" he was blaming himself for the defensive breakdowns on the final drive that allowed the Falcons to get into field-goal position. Watt, who did appear on the injury report with a groin issue, was going to want to play well in his final game but now he has just a bit more motivation. My guess is you indeed see Watt play well one more time. This is it for him, and it feels like he'll find a way for at least one more memorable moment.