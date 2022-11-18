Three Big Things: 49ers Week In Mexico

Who Will Throw, And Who Will Catch?

Kyler Murray might play. Colt McCoy might play. DeAndre Hopkins might play. Hollywood Brown might play. That's a whole lot of uncertainty going into the weekend (although there in an extra day of rest.) Once I wouldn't have batted an eye at Hopkins missing a practice or two – "Hop don't miss games," remember? – except he missed games last season and three of them were because of a hamstring issue. Watching Brown run around a little this week sure looked like a guy who could potentially be back in a game Monday. As for the quarterback, my guess is McCoy will be OK to play, and it will come down to Kyler's hamstring. If it's good enough, he'd be out there. Otherwise McCoy. And we will see what that means in what feels like a season make-or-break game.