Three Big Things: #AZvsSF

The best tight end in the NFL right now is George Kittle. And there is no defense that struggled against the tight end position last season more than the Cardinals. So they signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell as a free agent. They drafted linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who made a point back at the Scouting combine in February that one of his strengths would be an ability to cover the tight end. And the Cardinals still have Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who did OK against Kittle the one time Kittle played against the Cards (he was injured in the rematch in San Francisco.) With the top 49ers receivers banged up, they may lean even heavier on Kittle and newcomer tight end Jordan Reed, who is healthy for now. How defensive coordinator Vance Joseph crafts a response to the engine that makes the Niners' passing game go will determine a lot of how Sunday plays out.