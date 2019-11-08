Three Big Things: #AZvsTB

It's a one-game sample size, but what a sample it was. Kenyan Drake rushes for 110 yards on only 15 carries – against a pretty good 49ers defense – and now the Cardinals are poised to add Johnson back to the lineup after he missed the last two games (and most of a third) with an ankle injury. That can only be a positive. Then again, there figures to be some tinkering with how Kliff Kingsbury will want to use the duo, in terms of the amount of snaps they could be deployed together and how the other snaps might be distributed. Will Johnson be slowly worked back in? Add in the fact the Buccaneers have the top-ranked run defense in the league, and that could also play a factor. Then again, both Johnson and Drake have shown they can catch the football. However it plays out, Kingsbury has to be elated to have two chess pieces like these guys with which to work.