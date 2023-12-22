Three Big Things: Bears Week

Using Every Second Of The 60 Minutes

Sunday in Chicago, the Cardinals are playing a Bears squad that has struggled to close out games at a historic rate. In Week 15, the Bears entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, before Joe Flacco and the Browns orchestrated a comeback to win the game, 20-17. That was the third time this season that the Bears blew a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter. The others were in Week 4 against the Broncos and on the road in Detroit during Week 11. According to ESPN, the three losses in a season is tied for the most in NFL history. The Cardinals have been a team that embodies Jonathan Gannon's philosophy of not giving in and will need to battle it out until the final whistle is blown.