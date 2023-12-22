Three Big Things: Bears Week

- CARDINALS at BEARS
- 2:25 p.m. Sunday
- Soldier Field
- Line: Cardinals +4 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
To learn more about sports betting and how to create safe gambling habits visit responsibleplay.org. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems related to sports betting help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgrambling.org/chat.
Using Every Second Of The 60 Minutes
Sunday in Chicago, the Cardinals are playing a Bears squad that has struggled to close out games at a historic rate. In Week 15, the Bears entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, before Joe Flacco and the Browns orchestrated a comeback to win the game, 20-17. That was the third time this season that the Bears blew a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter. The others were in Week 4 against the Broncos and on the road in Detroit during Week 11. According to ESPN, the three losses in a season is tied for the most in NFL history. The Cardinals have been a team that embodies Jonathan Gannon's philosophy of not giving in and will need to battle it out until the final whistle is blown.
Sweating The Bears Pass Rush
The Cardinals are not in the same division as Montez Sweat, but will be faced with the rare obstacle of lining up against him for the second time this season. The Cardinals opened up their season against the Commanders, the team Sweat started the 2023 campaign with. In that game, Sweat finished with 1.5 sacks and five tackles. The Bears acquired the defensive lineman from the Commanders at the trade deadline and he's been on a roll since arriving. He leads the Bears with six sacks and since Week 9, the Bears rank third in passer rating allowed (72.2) and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (81.2).
Prater's Pro Bowl Push
With his 17th season in the NFL coming to a close, Matt Prater continues to rise in the record books. Against the 49ers, Prater nailed a 58-yard field goal. He was also good from 43 and 28. With 1,759 career points, Prater is 15th on the NFL's all-time scoring list. Prater's arguably been the most reliable player on this Cardinals roster and certainly has the trust of his teammates and coaches. To show how dominant Prater has been since making the Cardinals his team in 2021, he has more field goals of 56-plus yards (seven), than the Cardinals organization has had in their first 101 seasons as an NFL franchise (six). With 85 points this season, Prater has made a solid case to earn a trip to Orlando for the Pro Bowl.