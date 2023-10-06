Three Big Things: Bengals Week

- BENGALS at CARDINALS
- 1:05 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +3 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
Run Cards Run
"Cram the ball vertical" is no longer just a cute quote from Jonathan Gannon because it's clear, four games in, that it is the Cardinals offensive identity. The team is sixth in the NFL with 143.5 rushing yards per game. Most of the Cardinals ground-and-pound success has come at State Farm Stadium. Workhorse running back James Conner finished with 106 and 98 yards against the Giants and Cowboys, respectively, while quarterback Joshua Dobbs also gained 96 rushing yards. They'll look to add to their home rushing total as the Bengals and their 31st-ranked rushing defense come to town.
Hollywood Shining Bright
Hollywood Brown's numbers have increased including a season-high performance last weekend. Against the 49ers, Brown ended the game with 96 receiving yards from seven receptions. Gannon noted that a big part of the Cardinals passing game goes through Brown. Because the speedy wide receiver draws in so much attention from opposing defenses, it has allowed for other players, such as rookie Michael Wilson, to get open and make big time plays. Currently, Brown, whom Gannon referred to as one of the unit's "premier receivers," leads the team with 239 total receiving yards.
Crucial Catch Game
This matchup between the Cardinals and Bengals is the Cards' game for the NFL's annual Crucial Catch month, an initiative launched with the American Cancer Society in hopes of detecting and intercepting cancer. During the game, there will be branded game balls, goal post wraps and equipment.. According to the NFL, the league has contributed more than $27 million to the ACS through merchandise, auction items, and fundraising.