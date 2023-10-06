Three Big Things: Bengals Week

Run Cards Run

"Cram the ball vertical" is no longer just a cute quote from Jonathan Gannon because it's clear, four games in, that it is the Cardinals offensive identity. The team is sixth in the NFL with 143.5 rushing yards per game. Most of the Cardinals ground-and-pound success has come at State Farm Stadium. Workhorse running back James Conner finished with 106 and 98 yards against the Giants and Cowboys, respectively, while quarterback Joshua Dobbs also gained 96 rushing yards. They'll look to add to their home rushing total as the Bengals and their 31st-ranked rushing defense come to town.