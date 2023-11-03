Three Big Things: Browns Week

My Oh My(les)

Myles Garrett, the Browns defensive end, continues to create headaches to teams around the NFL. Currently tied for third in the league with 8.5 sacks, Garrett also leads the NFL with four forced fumbles. The Cardinals offensive line remains banged up at left guard. Elijah Wilkinson is still on the injured reserve list, and Trystan Colon went down with a calf injury early in the Ravens game. Dennis Daley has stepped in and should start if Colon doesn't return. Outside of Garrett, the Browns don't have a strong pass rush, only having three players who've recorded more than a solo sack this season. When it comes to stopping No. 95, Froholdt, who was Garrett's teammate in Cleveland, said "he's a menace in there. It's going to be a tall task, but I think we're ready for it."