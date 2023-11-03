Three Big Things: Browns Week

- CARDINALS at BROWNS
- 11 a.m. Sunday
- Cleveland Browns Stadium
Working With A New QB
Regardless of whether it's Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray, center Hjalte Froholdt is going to snap the ball to somebody new for the first time this season. The relationship between the signal-caller and the center is an important one, especially in a Drew Petzing offense that has the quarterback play under center. Each quarterback likes their ball placement differently, which is why the quarterbacks and Froholdt have been trying to put in extra work to develop that chemistry. Froholdt mentioned that he likes to hear from them on what they see, while also collectively as an offensive line, to alleviate as much pressure as possible.
Budda And JT Round 2
Against the Ravens, the Cardinals secondary was at full strength for the first time since the season opener against the Commanders. The Cardinals limited Lamar Jackson to a season-low 157 passing yards and a large part of that was because of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson's presence down the field. Baker said it was good that everybody, including rookie Garrett Williams, was able to practice together. Ahead of Cleveland, and with a second full week of practicing as a group, the secondary looks to create turnovers and let the Cardinals play with short fields. The Browns lead the league with 17 turnovers this season, throwing 11 interceptions.
My Oh My(les)
Myles Garrett, the Browns defensive end, continues to create headaches to teams around the NFL. Currently tied for third in the league with 8.5 sacks, Garrett also leads the NFL with four forced fumbles. The Cardinals offensive line remains banged up at left guard. Elijah Wilkinson is still on the injured reserve list, and Trystan Colon went down with a calf injury early in the Ravens game. Dennis Daley has stepped in and should start if Colon doesn't return. Outside of Garrett, the Browns don't have a strong pass rush, only having three players who've recorded more than a solo sack this season. When it comes to stopping No. 95, Froholdt, who was Garrett's teammate in Cleveland, said "he's a menace in there. It's going to be a tall task, but I think we're ready for it."