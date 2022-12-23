Three Big Things: Buccaneers Week

What Brady Means and How The Cardinals Defend

Tom Brady hasn't faced the Cardinals in the regular season in a decade and hasn't played the Cardinals in Arizona since 2004 – the year after Kliff Kingsbury spent a year as Brady's teammate. His faux retirement and then return this season was supposed to lead into more greatness for he and the Buccaneers. But even in first place, Brady and the Bucs aren't the same. Their offense isn't scoring at nearly the rate they did a year ago, when the Bucs were a powerhouse. They also can't run the ball – an intriguing combination against a Cardinals' defense that made life miserable for the Broncos' pass game last week but couldn't stop the run. J.J. Watt is on a hot streak, and he and his teammates would love to continue Brady's frustration. That may be the main chance the Cardinals have to compete.