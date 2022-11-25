Three Big Things: Chargers Week

The last time Budda Baker had something to say, it ended up as a major part of "Hard Knocks" and after yelling at his teammates that he didn't want to lose at home again, the Cardinals won their next home game. This time, Baker had some things to say about his team playing hard all the way through the game. It's notable that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after watching the video that he felt the team did play hard and the 49ers issues wasn't about effort, but it's still something to note when the emotional leader of the franchise is looking for more.