Three Big Things: Commanders Week

Quarterback, Man Of Mystery

The Cardinals aren't officially saying who the quarterback will be on Sunday, although there is one national report saying it will be Joshua Dobbs. Whether it is Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune, there will be inexperience. Tune obviously has yet to play in a regular-season game, and Dobbs, despite being in the league since 2017, has only started two games and only thrown 85 passes. To say predictions can be made about what that means for an offense that already hasn't played yet is impossible. The Cardinals aren't the only ones with a curiosity quotient at QB. Commanders starter Sam Howell is only in his second year and has only started one game himself, throwing just 19 passes. There isn't a QB in this game who won't have something to prove.