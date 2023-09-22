Three Big Things: Cowboys Week

Third Time A Charm?

It's the third week of the season, the third NFC East opponent, and the third attempt for the Cardinals to get their first victory. Standing in their way is an undefeated Cowboys squad which has deserved its two victories. Against both the Commanders and Giants, the Cardinals had the lead through three quarters. The emphasis throughout the week from both the coaching staff and players was the importance of finishing. The offense took a leap from Week 1 to Week 2, and the defense did the same during the first half of the home opener. They will need all of that -- and more -- to topple Dallas.