Three Big Things: Cowboys Week

- COWBOYS AT CARDINALS
- 1:25 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +12.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
Third Time A Charm?
It's the third week of the season, the third NFC East opponent, and the third attempt for the Cardinals to get their first victory. Standing in their way is an undefeated Cowboys squad which has deserved its two victories. Against both the Commanders and Giants, the Cardinals had the lead through three quarters. The emphasis throughout the week from both the coaching staff and players was the importance of finishing. The offense took a leap from Week 1 to Week 2, and the defense did the same during the first half of the home opener. They will need all of that -- and more -- to topple Dallas.
Taking On Micah
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said he doesn't think it's possible to stop all-everything linebacker Micah Parsons. Jonathan Gannon echoed that by describing the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week as "one of the elite players in the world." The Cardinals have a game plan in place, but tackles D.J. Humphries and Paris Johnson Jr. will have their hands full. Last week against the Jets, Parsons was credited with four tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. Although a lot of the focus will be on Parsons, the Cardinals can't lose sight of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence – another really good pass rusher on the Cowboys defensive line.
Who The (Blank) Is That Guy?
During training camp, Gannon mentioned that safety Budda Baker has the ability to make the opposition conscious of No. 3's presence on the field. The Cowboys (and the next three opponents) won't have to do that. Baker was placed on Injured Reserve on Monday with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins are both out as well following serious biceps injuries. So, the question still remains, but in a more literal way. The casual fan may not recognize Andre Chachere, Dante Stills, and Eric Banks since they aren't household names, but they'll play meaningful snaps on Sunday. The "next Man Up" mentality will play a big role in chasing win No. 1.