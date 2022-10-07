Three Big Things: Eagles Week

Both Kyler and Kliff Kingsbury say they are not thinking about the home losing streak. Much of it, they figure, was last year. Kingsbury pointed out this year's losses came against the Super Bowl champs and arguably the Super Bowl favorite. This is true, but until the Cardinals get one at home – it's been seven games since the last win – it will remain a topic. Interestingly, the Eagles have had all kinds of trouble in Arizona. They have lost five straight in Arizona, including all four games in Glendale. The first time they played in the building they lost the 2008 NFC Championship. The start of the streak was a Cardinals' win in 2005 in the last game the Cardinals played at Sun Devil Stadium. (And the last time the Eagles won in Arizona? It was 2001, a 21-7 game that most local fans forgot immediately once the Diamondbacks won Game 7 of the World Series later that night.)