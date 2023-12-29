Three Big Things: Eagles Week

Cornerback In The Spotlight

After releasing Marco Wilson earlier in the week, coach Jonathan Gannon said that he feels confident in the players he has in the cornerbacks room. That said, the Cardinals have tried a handful of different cornerback rotations in hopes of finding consistent starters. Antonio Hamilton is the sole veteran among a group that consists mostly of rookies. They'll be faced with the massive challenge of stopping A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. In the last two games, the Cardinals limited D.J. Moore to just 18 yards last weekend and Deebo Samuel had 48 total yards in Week 15 (although he scored two touchdowns.) The Cardinals' inexperience has hurt them, but there's no shortage of rookies trying to make the most of their opportunities. Kei'Trel Clark leads the rookie defensive backs with seven starts. Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams both have started five games and Divaad Wilson started once after being elevated from the practice squad. One thing that is in the Cardinals' favor ahead of Sunday's game is the public frustration from both Brown and Smith, who feel like the Eagles offense hasn't played to its potential.