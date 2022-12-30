Three Big Things: Falcons Week

- CARDINALS AT FALCONS
- 11 a.m. Sunday
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:
Going Back To Colt
Colt McCoy will be back at quarterback for the Cardinals Sunday, and that will help. The inexperience of Trace McSorley showed against the Buccaneers, in particular the inability for he and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to connect. McCoy should be able to find Hop more often, which is and always will be crucial for offensive success. McCoy, after struggling in Denver before his injury, remains the Cardinals' best chance to win (and regardless of what people on the outside might desire, the hope in the locker room is to win games.) It also feels like McCoy would like to quickly put the Broncos game – both with his overall play and with the way he had to leave – far in the rear view. No better way than with a good showing in Atlanta.
Can't Allow Falcons A Running Start
The Falcons, with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, want to run the ball. A lot. They are effective with it. It's a path to victory, because they can play keep away from the other offense – something McCoy noted earlier this week. The question is, how to the Cardinals stop it? Zach Allen remains down, and the defensive line beyond J.J. Watt remains thin. The Buccaneers, not a great rushing team, didn't go off. Not like the Broncos did the week before. But with rookie Tyler Allgeier and Corderelle Patterson, the Falcons have some pieces and the Cardinals can't let them loose on the ground.
Playing Off Watt Retirement Vibes
The news is out: J.J. Watt is going to retire after the last two games. Will it have an impact on the games themselves? We will see. But it was hard not to notice how fellow defensive lineman Leki Fotu declined to talk about Watt's decision until after the season. Fotu said he wanted to focus on the last two games first, a message I am guessing was passed around the defensive line room. And it makes sense. Watt wanted to retire when he was playing well. He's doing that, but notching another win would also add to that desire, and it's hard to believe that won't have some sway over the locker room.