Three Big Things: Falcons Week

Going Back To Colt

Colt McCoy will be back at quarterback for the Cardinals Sunday, and that will help. The inexperience of Trace McSorley showed against the Buccaneers, in particular the inability for he and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to connect. McCoy should be able to find Hop more often, which is and always will be crucial for offensive success. McCoy, after struggling in Denver before his injury, remains the Cardinals' best chance to win (and regardless of what people on the outside might desire, the hope in the locker room is to win games.) It also feels like McCoy would like to quickly put the Broncos game – both with his overall play and with the way he had to leave – far in the rear view. No better way than with a good showing in Atlanta.