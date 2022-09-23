Three Big Things: First Rams Week

So There Is This Wrecking Ball Named Aaron Donald …

Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the league. Period. Last year, he wasn't as easy to notice in the game the Cardinals won. The two the Cardinals lost to the Rams? Especially the Monday night game, it felt like it didn't matter who was playing on the other side with Donald, he was so destructive. The Cardinals need to find some consistency on offense. They seem to be in a good spot on the interior line – if you have to battle Donald, having Justin Pugh and Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez healthy and coming off a good game is ideal. Donald isn't going to be neutralized. But the Cardinals have to find a way to run, and you can't let Kyler Murray be thinking about a wild A.D. on every play.