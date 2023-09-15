Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Three Big Things: Giants Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Sep 15, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Joshua Dobbs, The Sequel

There were extenuating circumstances, but the reality is that Joshua Dobbs didn't play well in the opener and neither did the Cardinals' offense. For them to be competitive, that has to change and change drastically. Dobbs himself seems confident of that, but he and the Cardinals have to show it against a Giants defense that – despite a 40-0 loss to Dallas – played well. They gave up only 143 yards passing to Dak Prescott and only 265 yards overall. Getting the ball more often to Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore is crucial, as is a few more chunk plays. This is a game the Cardinals can get, but offensively, it can't look like Week 1.

Hi-Saiah

Realistically, Isaiah Simmons isn't going to have a huge impact on Sunday's game. He only played 15 defensive snaps in the opener and he hasn't been with the Giants long since his trade from the Cardinals to be ready for a lot more. But even as Simmons said he doesn't want to make this a revenge game, he's going to want to make a play or two. That's just being human. And the Cardinals know what Simmons can – and can't – do on the field, and you would figure they want to take advantage of that if at all possible.

Facing A Giant Comeback At Home

The Cardinals just want to win a home game. It does not happen enough. And they want to win period, especially with a rough part of the schedule coming. But the Giants, with that aforementioned 40-0 loss, are treading into dangerous territory. The New York pressures would be titanic with an 0-2 start by a 2022 playoff team with high expectations. The Cardinals can only play their game, but if there was any chance the Giants might overlook Jonathan Gannon's team, that disappeared when the Cardinals battled the Commanders in a tight game and then the Cowboys came with the blowout. Emotions will be high on both sides, and the Cardinals need to make it work in their favor.

