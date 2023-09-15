Three Big Things: Giants Week

Joshua Dobbs, The Sequel

There were extenuating circumstances, but the reality is that Joshua Dobbs didn't play well in the opener and neither did the Cardinals' offense. For them to be competitive, that has to change and change drastically. Dobbs himself seems confident of that, but he and the Cardinals have to show it against a Giants defense that – despite a 40-0 loss to Dallas – played well. They gave up only 143 yards passing to Dak Prescott and only 265 yards overall. Getting the ball more often to Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore is crucial, as is a few more chunk plays. This is a game the Cardinals can get, but offensively, it can't look like Week 1.