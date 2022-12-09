Three Big Things: Patriots Week

Kyler, Mac Jones, And Consistent Quarterbacking

NFL teams need their quarterbacks – OK, maybe not the 49ers, it seems – and both the Cardinals and Patriots have had interesting years with Kyler Murray and Mac Jones. Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler, and his inconsistency also has a lot to do with missing players around him as well as his own play, although the Cardinals would love to see him trend up the balance of the season. Jones was injured earlier in the year and he has battled his own circumstances, including long-time defensive coach Matt Patricia becoming the offensive coordinator this season. Jones was caught by cameras clearly upset at the offense during last week's loss to the Bills, so, like Murray, there have been some emotional moments. The Cardinals should have the offensive edge in this game. But as usual, it comes down to quarterbacks.