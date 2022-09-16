Three Big Things: Raiders Week

The Cardinals offense did not play as well as it wanted the first game, but now it gets to try it against a familiar face. Not Maxx Crosby – who will still be a pass-rushing problem – but Chandler Jones, who is a Raider after six years with the Cards. Jones was sackless in his Las Vegas debut, and you know he desperately wants to show the Cardinals they made a mistake in letting him leave in free agency. So he'll go against his friend D.J. Humphries, who will be blocking him, trying to tackle his friend Kyler Murray, who will be scrambling away from him. The Cardinals have a lot of things they need to accomplish Sunday on the offensive side of the ball, but one of the main things is to not let Jones wreck their afternoon.