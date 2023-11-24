Three Big Things: Rams Week

- RAMS at CARDINALS
- 2:05 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +1.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
To learn more about sports betting and how to create safe gambling habits visit responsibleplay.org. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems related to sports betting help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgrambling.org/chat.
Kyren Williams Leaves Against Cardinals, Returns Against Them
The last time that the Cardinals and Rams played each other on Oct. 15, running back Kyren Williams gave the Cardinals defense nightmares, rushing for 158 total yards. The bigger problem was the fact that 154 of those were accumulated in the second half of the game. He averaged nearly eight yards per carry and scored a touchdown in the 26-9 win over the Cardinals. But at the end of the game, Williams hurt his ankle and has been sidelined since then -- just in time to return against the Cards. The defense is aware of the threat Williams poses and will look to stop him on Sunday.
Close But Not Close Enough
Last weekend against the Texans, the Cardinals lost 21-16. Four of the Cardinals' losses have been by one score (Commanders, Giants, Ravens, and Texans). The details, pre-snap penalties, failed fourth-down conversions, and incorrect technique have been cited as reasons for why both sides of the ball haven't been able to pull through in these close games. The Cardinals are a few plays away from stringing together more wins -- but close doesn't count.
Riding The Conner Train
The Cardinals running back hasn't skipped a beat after missing four games while on IR. In his first two games back after his knee injury, he has totaled 135 yards and more than four yards a carry. This season he's averaging 71.3 yards per game, which would be his best in a season since 2018. Out of all running backs in the NFL who've played a minimum of five games, Conner is sixth in yards per game. Conner didn't get a chance to play against the Rams the first meeting, and his presence changes the offense for the Cardinals.