Three Big Things: Rams Week

Kyren Williams Leaves Against Cardinals, Returns Against Them

The last time that the Cardinals and Rams played each other on Oct. 15, running back Kyren Williams gave the Cardinals defense nightmares, rushing for 158 total yards. The bigger problem was the fact that 154 of those were accumulated in the second half of the game. He averaged nearly eight yards per carry and scored a touchdown in the 26-9 win over the Cardinals. But at the end of the game, Williams hurt his ankle and has been sidelined since then -- just in time to return against the Cards. The defense is aware of the threat Williams poses and will look to stop him on Sunday.