Three Big Things: Rams Week

- CARDINALS at RAMS
- 1:25 p.m. Sunday
- SoFi Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +7 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
To learn more about sports betting and how to create safe gambling habits visit responsibleplay.org. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems related to sports betting help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgrambling.org/chat.
Dealing With "War Daddy" Donald
Aaron Donald is just too good to not highlight ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. Donald is a future Hall of Famer, and it's with good reason. Coach Jonathan Gannon referred to No. 99 as a "war daddy." The offensive line has had to face strong defensive rushes all season: DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, just to name a few, and they've had good success. But against the Bengals, the Cardinals allowed three sacks, tied for most all season, and limiting Donald will be key for the Cardinals to make Sunday a game.
Stafford Slingin' It
Currently fourth in the NFL in passing yards, Matthew Stafford has not been shy throwing the ball down field. Wide receiver Puka Nacua, a fifth-round rookie, made an immediate impact in place of Cooper Kupp. Now, Stafford has both weapons at his disposal. Kupp returned against the Eagles from injury last week and did not skip a beat. The Cardinals secondary allowed Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase to have a monster game -- 192 yards and three touchdowns. Marco Wilson, Kei'Trel Clark and Antonio Hamilton will be tasked with locking down the Rams' two biggest offensive stars.
Coming in for Conner
Emari Demercado got into the end zone for his first career touchdown last week against the Bengals. With James Conner landing on injured reserve, the undrafted rookie is going to need to step in and play more snaps, something Gannon said he's confident he will be able to do. Keaontay Ingram is slated on the depth chart as RB2, but he's coming back from a neck injury. Both are going to need to fill the void of production on the field, but also some of Conner's emotional production as well.