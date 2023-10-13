Three Big Things: Rams Week

Coming in for Conner

Emari Demercado got into the end zone for his first career touchdown last week against the Bengals. With James Conner landing on injured reserve, the undrafted rookie is going to need to step in and play more snaps, something Gannon said he's confident he will be able to do. Keaontay Ingram is slated on the depth chart as RB2, but he's coming back from a neck injury. Both are going to need to fill the void of production on the field, but also some of Conner's emotional production as well.