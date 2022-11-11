Three Big Things: Rams Week

Stafford (Wolford?) And The Pressure

So, about that offensive line – the Rams are in the same situation. They only have one starter left on their line and have gotten into multiple backups in some spots. It's made their offense a mess as the normally potent Rams can't score points. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has become the one area where the Rams can count upon; their running game has been abysmal and the Rams struggle with three-and-outs. The question then becomes: Can J.J. Watt and Zach Allen make that work to the Cardinals advantage, much like Donald wants to do on the other side of the ball? The Rams are living the consequences of it right now – starting QB Matthew Stafford was hit and sacked so many times last week he's ended up in concussion protocol. Maybe he plays. Maybe it is backup John Wolford. Either way, the Cardinals have to get home.