Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

- CARDINALS at SEAHAWKS
- 1:05 p.m. Sunday
- Lumen Field
Bounce-Back Dobbs
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has not played well over the last two weeks. If compared to Week 3 and 4, it makes Week 5 and 6's drop-off even more eye-opening. Dobbs had passer ratings below 60 when he played against the Bengals and Rams. Against the Cowboys and 49ers, his passer rating was above 100. Dobbs also has thrown three interceptions in the previous two games after not throwing one in his first four starts. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that he's confident in Dobbs' ability to bounce back because of "the type of person that he is and his response to what we all have to do as a team to improve and win some games."
Winning the Turnover Battle
The Seahawks are tied with the 49ers and Chargers with the fewest turnovers this season, having given the ball away only three times. Defensive coordinator recognizes the challenges that the Seahawks offense poses to them. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in quarterback Geno Smith leads the offense, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as explosive options. Applying pressure to Smith and force him to make mistakes will be critical to steal a win on the road.
Frequent Flying Cardinals
For the first time this season, the Cardinals will hit the road for consecutive weeks. According to Pro Football Reference, the total miles from Phoenix to both Los Angeles and Seattle and back is a combined 2,912 miles over the course of these two weeks. The only other time the Cardinals will be on the road for back-to-back road games is in Week 16 and 17 with stops in Chicago on Christmas Eve and Philadelphia on New Years Eve.