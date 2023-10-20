Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

Bounce-Back Dobbs

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has not played well over the last two weeks. If compared to Week 3 and 4, it makes Week 5 and 6's drop-off even more eye-opening. Dobbs had passer ratings below 60 when he played against the Bengals and Rams. Against the Cowboys and 49ers, his passer rating was above 100. Dobbs also has thrown three interceptions in the previous two games after not throwing one in his first four starts. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that he's confident in Dobbs' ability to bounce back because of "the type of person that he is and his response to what we all have to do as a team to improve and win some games."