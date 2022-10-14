Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

Can't Let Geno Cook

Geno Smith has been in the NFL since 2013. He was a second-round pick that never panned out and had spent the last few years as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle. Then Wilson was traded, Smith beat out Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job and has been amazing: a 75-plus completion percentage, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has been the main reason the Seahawks have played so well on offense. He still has two good receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have played well on defense. Zach Allen and J.J. Watt have stepped up on the defensive line, Zaven Collins has settled down at linebacker, and the oft-questioned cornerbacks have as a group played solid. In the QB battle of Geno v. Kyler, the Cardinals on both sides of the ball have to make sure they tip the scales.