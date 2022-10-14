Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

CARDINALS AT SEAHAWKS
- 1:05 p.m. Sunday
- Lumen Field
- Line: Cardinals -2.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.:
For Starters, The Same Request
At some point, the Cardinals are going to score points in the first quarter this season. In Seattle seems like a good place for it to happen, given the Seahawks' struggles defensively. The Seahawks are last in the NFL is yards allowed per game, per play, per passing play, and rushing yards per game. The Cardinals, meanwhile, can't seem to find consistent footing on offense. They will likely be without James Conner and Darrel Williams, but Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram should get a chance to grind out some offense and that has to be made an advantage. Kyler Murray has yet to have a big game himself, at least statistically – finding holes in the defense and maybe even taking a lead? It would be a refreshing change.
Can't Let Geno Cook
Geno Smith has been in the NFL since 2013. He was a second-round pick that never panned out and had spent the last few years as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle. Then Wilson was traded, Smith beat out Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job and has been amazing: a 75-plus completion percentage, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has been the main reason the Seahawks have played so well on offense. He still has two good receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have played well on defense. Zach Allen and J.J. Watt have stepped up on the defensive line, Zaven Collins has settled down at linebacker, and the oft-questioned cornerbacks have as a group played solid. In the QB battle of Geno v. Kyler, the Cardinals on both sides of the ball have to make sure they tip the scales.
A Final Hop-Less Moment
DeAndre Hopkins has been back in the building but once the clock hits zero in Seattle, the wide receiver's suspension is officially over. There will be plenty of discussion then about reintegrating him to the offense. In the meantime? Hollywood Brown has played very well, and Zach Ertz remains solid. The Cardinals went into Seattle last year without Hopkins or Murray and came away with a win. Kyler gets to drive the bus this time. Seattle fans may have baseball on the mind at that point. The Cards are 7-2 in this stretch at usually difficult Lumen Field. One more game without Hopkins is doable.