Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

No, the Cardinals didn't have Deandre Hopkins the first time they played the Seahawks. But that was no reason for the offense to generate only three points in that game (the one touchdown the Cards got came on Chris Banjo's fumble recovery on a botched Seattle punt). The Seahawks did start playing better on defense beginning with that game, but the Cardinals have also started playing much better on offense, scoring 28 and 26 points the last two games. A first-quarter TD wouldn't be bad – the last time the Cardinals had one in the first quarter happened to be against the Seahawks in Week 17 last year, although it came on defense on a Zach Allen fumble return 12 seconds into the game – but however it gets done, the offense has got to way to do consistent scoring damage.