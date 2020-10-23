Three Big Things: #SEAvsAZ

Playoffs Long Before The Playoffs

The Cardinals have won four of six, but this is the first big test, an undefeated team coming into their building (and a team the Cardinals haven't beaten in Arizona since 2012.) The Cardinals know what they are getting into. It'll be physical. There will be pressure put on the defense, and Patrick Peterson, the likely cover guy against DK Metcalf, will be tested. There will be fans but not a lot of them, and the energy will once again have to be self-generated (although a move to "Sunday Night Football" ratchets up the spotlight). The Cards have done a good job of that the last two weeks. The swing in this outcome is significant – a win, and the Cardinals remain in the thick of a potential division title; a loss, and they are three games back in the loss column nearly halfway through the season, and the fight will mostly be about seeking a wild card.