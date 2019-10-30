Three Big Things: #SFvsAZ

Murray was talking about how much he liked playing on national TV this week. The eyes will be on the Cardinals, in part because of Murray and in part because the 49ers are undefeated and playing defense like they might have a Super Bowl in them. The Cards can't let this get sideways, not like their Thursday night game a year ago when Vance Joseph's Broncos came in struggling and beat up the Cards. Murray can't let this get away from him like the first time he was under the spotlight in the preseason, the ESPN game against the Raiders in which he struggled. The Niners are playing excellent football and the Cards will be decided underdogs, but showing out when everyone is watching can make an imprint – regardless of the final score.