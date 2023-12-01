Three Big Things: Steelers Week

- CARDINALS at STEELERS
- 11 a.m. Sunday
- Acrisure Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +5.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
To learn more about sports betting and how to create safe gambling habits visit responsibleplay.org. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems related to sports betting help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgrambling.org/chat.
Stealing a Win in Steel City
It's been eight years since the Cardinals had to make their way to the Keystone State for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since the 1970 NFL merger, the Cardinals have only played the Steelers in Pittsburgh three times in the regular season: 1985, 2003 and 2015, with the Cardinals losing all three. It's a hostile environment that coach Jonathan Gannon said is one of his favorites to play in. "It's a big time challenge in a big time environment," Gannon said. "Terrible Towels will be out, 'Renegade' will be playing, it's a really cool environment having played there a couple of times."
T.J. Bringing Out PJJ's Best
There's debate swirling around the league on whether Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the best defensive player in the NFL. Gannon said he wouldn't even offer a rebuttal if someone wanted to suggest Watt was the best player period. Watt has 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception to go along with his 28 solo tackles. He's had at least half a sack in six of the last seven games the Steelers have played in. He'll likely line up against right tackle, Paris Johnson Jr. The rookie has already faced some of the NFL's best in Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, and Aaron Donald. "I love playing the best because it's kind of automatic," Johnson said. "When you're going against a guy, your technique is going to be sharp, the confidence is going to be there, the power is going to be there and you're going to take the fight to him."
Safety Showdown
Two of the NFL's top safeties will be on the field come Sunday. Budda Baker is the heart and soul of the Cardinals defense. Baker missed five games and was placed on injured reserve in the beginning half of the season, yet is still one of the Cardinals top tacklers, third on the team and only five behind Jalen Thompson's 55. On the other sideline, Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely make his return after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury. He's one of the key pieces on the Steelers secondary. Between Fitzpatrick and Baker, they have a combined eight Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors.