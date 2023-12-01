Three Big Things: Steelers Week

T.J. Bringing Out PJJ's Best

There's debate swirling around the league on whether Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the best defensive player in the NFL. Gannon said he wouldn't even offer a rebuttal if someone wanted to suggest Watt was the best player period. Watt has 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception to go along with his 28 solo tackles. He's had at least half a sack in six of the last seven games the Steelers have played in. He'll likely line up against right tackle, Paris Johnson Jr. The rookie has already faced some of the NFL's best in Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, and Aaron Donald. "I love playing the best because it's kind of automatic," Johnson said. "When you're going against a guy, your technique is going to be sharp, the confidence is going to be there, the power is going to be there and you're going to take the fight to him."