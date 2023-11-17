Three Big Things: Texans Week

Defusing Explosives In Houston

Texans wide receiver Noah Brown had the third-most receiving yards in Week 10, with 172 yards on seven catches. While he's been on the injury report throughout the week, he's one of the many weapons in Houston's explosive offense, which ranks as one of the NFL's best. They're quarterbacked by rookie C.J. Stroud, who plays like anything but a rookie. Stroud is in the race for league MVP. The Cardinals need to limit Stroud's long ball threat this weekend. Against the Bengals, Stroud had eight pass plays of 20-plus yards. Playing tight coverage and showing schemes he hasn't seen are the key to limiting Stroud's production, since defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said when the rookie "knows where he wants to go with the football, he puts it right on the money."