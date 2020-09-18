Three Big Things: #WASvsAZ

Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins still only has eight NFL starts, so his inexperience can show. But he did lead WFT to a win last week and didn't turn the ball over. He can be sacked (32 in his 10 NFL appearances, including three last week) and the idea would be not only to bring him down but to turn it over. The Cardinals did manage a blocked punt last week, which was a huge turning point. But they did not force a turnover and that's among the next steps for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's unit. The Cardinals are much improved on the defensive line but still got bit some on the run – 123 yards by the 49ers, 4.9 yards a carry. Washington was terrible running the ball (80 yards on 36 carries) and the Cards need to hold that down and force Haskins to deal with Chandler Jones and company.