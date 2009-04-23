Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Titans seek Q ... not so much

Apr 23, 2009 at 04:12 PM

The Titans are the latest team to publicly acknowleged Anquan Boldin's availability has caught their attention. But judging by the way the Titans have done business over the last few years and by the way the story is framed, I don't think Tennessee is a serious contender for Q. Sure, they'd take Boldin if they could get him for a bargain-basement rate, but that shouldn't happen, and I don't think the Titans have any interest in coming close to ponying up for Boldin.

Speaking of ponying up, there are still those who won't give up on the idea of the Eagles making a push for Boldin. Here's why I don't think that will happen, aside from the fact they already got rid of one of their two first-round picks: I don't think they are going to want to deal with Boldin's quest for a new contract. A little history lesson -- it was the Eagles who dealt with Drew Rosenhaus when wide receiver Terrell Owens wanted a huge new deal and acted like a jerk to force a trade. I'm not sure the Eagles want to be in the same situation with Boldin and a new contract. Also, CB Sheldon Brown is making all kinds of ugly noise about being underpaid and the Eagles are holding firm. I'm not sure the Eagles would want to bring in a new contract headache, period.

