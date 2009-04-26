Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Toler Another DRC?

Apr 26, 2009 at 04:42 AM
tolerintmain.jpg

The Cards took St. Paul's cornerback Gregory Toler in the fourth round.

The Cardinals went after a small-school cornerback in the first round of the 2008 draft despite questions about the competition he faced.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie turned out to be pretty good, however.

Sunday, the Cards tried it again in the less-pressurized spot of the fourth round, taking cornerback Gregory Toler of tiny St. Paul's College in Virginia – the first St. Paul's player ever to be drafted.

Toler is a 24-year-old who spent time after high school playing semi-pro football

[

usedraftlogo.jpg

](http://www.azcardinals.com/news/draft09.php) before finding his way to St. Paul's, but some have made comparisons to the DRC possibilities.

"Sure, it does concern you when you look at the level of competition, but at the end of the day, a football player is a football player and that is what you are looking for," defensive backs coach Teryl Austin said.

Toler, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, isn't considered the same prospect as DRC. His draft status alone showed that. Considered extremely raw, Toler has run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, and he believes he has the ability to become a great NFL cornerback.

He'll have an uphill climb right away. The Cards have four solid cornerbacks already – DRC, Bryant McFadden, Rod Hood and Ralph Brown. But they also have a new guy with supreme self-confidence.

"There is always room for improvement," said Toler, who had 14 career interceptions at St. Paul's. "But I just know, with my possibilities, I can be one of the best in the game."

Toler has worked hard and the right away to get from Washington, D.C., to the NFL, however. His father died in prison after being arrested on drug charges, but Toler – who acknowledged he didn't take high school seriously enough – not only has made it to the NFL but will receive a degree in criminal justice May 10.

Toler visited 19 different teams in the spring, including the Cardinals. He said he "liked the whole environment."

He also is well aware of the Rodgers-Cromartie comparisons.

"Dominique is a great player," Toler said. "People say we play a similar game. People try and shoot down the guys from the small school because they say you don't play against the top talent or you are raw. But I just want to show people, we have taken the same route and hopefully I can do as well as he did – or maybe even better."

Austin said when Toler worked out at Richmond's pro day, he ran in the low 4.4s in rainy and windy conditions. "You can tell he can run," Austin said.

Toler's learning curve isn't a known commodity yet, Austin said, because he hasn't practiced yet. But Austin added that Toler's skill set is such the Cards have confidence he has the potential for success.

"Whenever you have an opportunity to add a cornerback to your roster, those guys are hard to find," Austin said. "You are going to go against guys like Fitz and Q all the time."

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 4/26/09.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who Is Left To Carry The Load At Running Back For Cardinals?

Benjamin, Ingram healthy but Kingsbury juggling roster

news

Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Cardinals Put Jonathan Ward On IR; Sign Banjo, Ammendola To Roster

Add Treadwell, Clement, Williams to practice squad

news

Kickoff Time For Cardinals-Seahawks Could Move Later

If Mariners host playoff game Sunday, start time will go from 1:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 6

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks on October 16, 2022.

news

For Burn Victims, Antonio Hamilton And Teammates Bring Hope

Cardinals visit Valleywise Medical Center

news

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part One

Topics include technology for first downs, potential trades, and Hop's impact

news

Depth Of Field: Week 5 Vs. Philadelphia

Exploring the game against the Eagles through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Antonio Hamilton 'Thankful' To Make It Back From Serious Burns To Feet

Cornerback wasn't sure he was going to play again for Cardinals

news

Cardinals Working Through Banged-Up Running Back Room

Notes: Team re-signs Maxx Williams to practice squad

news

Closer, But Cardinals Come Up Short In Painful Loss To Eagles

Final field-goal attempt is no good in 20-17 defeat

news

With Running Backs Hurting, Cardinals Turn To Eno Benjamin

Conner leaves game with ribs injury, Williams with knee issue

Advertising