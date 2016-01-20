Tony Jefferson's Journey Has Been No Joke

"In the Big XII, we didn't really gameplan or anything," Jefferson said. "Read the card, and that's the defense we'll be playing. My mental focus was basically to just go out there and play what's called. At this level, you can't do that."

Cornerback Jerraud Powers said Jefferson has learned to balance his laid-back demeanor with hard work.

"When he first got here, he was a video game kid, if that makes sense," Powers said. "All him and (safety Deone) Bucannon wanted to do was play video games. But just being around some vets – Pat (Peterson), Rashad (Johnson), myself – and just seeing how the day-to-day grind is, as far as preparation and everything, it kind of wore off on him a little bit. He watches more film now than he had. He takes his preparation seriously."

It's not lost on Jefferson that he's a starter for one of the NFL's best teams, but no matter how much triumph he finds, the anguish from being undrafted never dissipates. Jefferson said he keeps tabs on every safety drafted in 2013 and he's constantly motivated to outperform them.

His jovial nature vanishes when it's discussed.

"That chip is still there, and it just grows as my game grows," said Jefferson, who will be a restricted free agent after the season. "It helps me have a purpose. I still feel like I'm the undrafted guy. Commentators, when they talk, they don't talk about me. They talk about everybody else. I'm still trying to build my résumé."

The Cardinals' 2013 draft class has resulted in some hits, but for this playoff run, Jefferson is shining brighter than all of those selections. Safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Alex Okafor and guard Earl Watford are injured, while running back Andre Ellington, running back Stepfan Taylor and linebacker Kevin Minter are in platoon roles.

In Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Panthers, Jefferson will be counted on to contribute heavily. It's something no team thought he could do coming out of college, but three years later, the joke is on them.