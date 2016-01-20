 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Tony Jefferson's Journey Has Been No Joke

Jovial third-year safety had serious hurdle to climb as undrafted free agent

Jan 20, 2016 at 08:24 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

TonyJMAIN.jpg


Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson celebrates a pass breakup in last week's win over the Packers

Tony Jefferson is the preeminent jokester on the Cardinals.

The third-year safety loves to stir the pot, and running back Kerwynn Williams freely admits he's one of the most common targets.

In training camp, Jefferson did an interview in which he dissected the ‘Madden NFL 16’ video game ratings. He intentionally brought up Williams' name to explain a 72 rating was quite generous -- that Williams' true talent level merited a 55.

"I've got to give him credit where credit is due on that, because I didn't even see that coming," Williams said. "He's like, 'Yeah, man, did you see that interview?' And I was like, 'No, let me check it out.' I should have known something was coming my way."

Jefferson can't help it. He knows there are times to be serious, but when it's not one of those situations, watch out.

"One thing my parents have always told me is to be me," Jefferson said. "I've always had a personality."

While Jefferson loves to jest, the start to his NFL career was no laughing matter.

Jefferson starred at the University of Oklahoma and left for the draft after his junior season because evaluations suggested he would be an early-round pick. For reasons he's still unsure of – a slow 40-yard dash time likely contributed – Jefferson wasn't selected, and it made his head spin.

"I never even had a vision or thought about not being drafted," Jefferson said. "It was a shock. I didn't really know what to expect. I was thinking my football career may slowly be coming to an end."

He latched on with the Cardinals for offseason workouts, not as a golden-child draftee but as a free agent trying to swim upstream. About a month in, coach Bruce Arians saw more potential in Jefferson than a run-of-the-mill undrafted rookie.

"He's a very instinctual player," Arians said. "He made up for the speed with his instincts, and once we put the pads on, he was a football player, a good tackler."

Jefferson made the team and was a backup as a rookie, and the past two years, he's played a vital role in a secondary.

He came up big in key spots throughout the regular season, finishing with 75 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions – a pick-six against the Bears and a game-saver against the Ravens – and two sacks.

One of Jefferson's best games came against the Packers last week. He was one of four Cardinals to play every defensive snap and finished with a game-high nine tackles while adding two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

 "You could say defensively he put the team on his back," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said.

Jefferson is still only 23 but has progressed as a professional. He said it's a completely different world compared to college.

"In the Big XII, we didn't really gameplan or anything," Jefferson said. "Read the card, and that's the defense we'll be playing. My mental focus was basically to just go out there and play what's called. At this level, you can't do that."

Cornerback Jerraud Powers said Jefferson has learned to balance his laid-back demeanor with hard work.

"When he first got here, he was a video game kid, if that makes sense," Powers said. "All him and (safety Deone) Bucannon wanted to do was play video games. But just being around some vets – Pat (Peterson), Rashad (Johnson), myself – and just seeing how the day-to-day grind is, as far as preparation and everything, it kind of wore off on him a little bit. He watches more film now than he had. He takes his preparation seriously."

It's not lost on Jefferson that he's a starter for one of the NFL's best teams, but no matter how much triumph he finds, the anguish from being undrafted never dissipates. Jefferson said he keeps tabs on every safety drafted in 2013 and he's constantly motivated to outperform them.

His jovial nature vanishes when it's discussed.

"That chip is still there, and it just grows as my game grows," said Jefferson, who will be a restricted free agent after the season. "It helps me have a purpose. I still feel like I'm the undrafted guy. Commentators, when they talk, they don't talk about me. They talk about everybody else. I'm still trying to build my résumé."

The Cardinals' 2013 draft class has resulted in some hits, but for this playoff run, Jefferson is shining brighter than all of those selections. Safety Tyrann Mathieu, linebacker Alex Okafor and guard Earl Watford are injured, while running back Andre Ellington, running back Stepfan Taylor and linebacker Kevin Minter are in platoon roles.

In Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Panthers, Jefferson will be counted on to contribute heavily. It's something no team thought he could do coming out of college, but three years later, the joke is on them.

"I knew all along I belonged, because I knew what the type of player I was, and what type of players that were drafted when I knew I was better than them," Jefferson said. "I never really doubted, but I didn't know how it worked. I didn't know, since I was undrafted, if I really didn't have a shot. Me and my agent, we didn't really know we were going to experience this, but we did, and I'm glad it's working out the way it is."

Cards crowd shots: NFC Divisional Round

Images of fans rooting on the Cardinals against the Packers

No Title
1 / 49
No Title
2 / 49
No Title
3 / 49
No Title
4 / 49
No Title
5 / 49
No Title
6 / 49
No Title
7 / 49
No Title
8 / 49
No Title
9 / 49
No Title
10 / 49
No Title
11 / 49
No Title
12 / 49
No Title
13 / 49
No Title
14 / 49
No Title
15 / 49
No Title
16 / 49
No Title
17 / 49
No Title
18 / 49
No Title
19 / 49
No Title
20 / 49
No Title
21 / 49
No Title
22 / 49
No Title
23 / 49
No Title
24 / 49
No Title
25 / 49
No Title
26 / 49
No Title
27 / 49
No Title
28 / 49
No Title
29 / 49
No Title
30 / 49
No Title
31 / 49
No Title
32 / 49
No Title
33 / 49
No Title
34 / 49
No Title
35 / 49
No Title
36 / 49
No Title
37 / 49
No Title
38 / 49
No Title
39 / 49
No Title
40 / 49
No Title
41 / 49
No Title
42 / 49
No Title
43 / 49
No Title
44 / 49
No Title
45 / 49
No Title
46 / 49
No Title
47 / 49
No Title
48 / 49
No Title
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Makes Sure To Represent At Pro Bowl

Safety is participating in his sixth all-star game in seven seasons
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Defense

White's game-sealing INT gives Gannon first win and is top defensive play of season
news

Cardinals Awards For 2023

Running back James Conner earns votes for Most Valuable Cardinal
news

Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

Woolfork, Denson, Senger, Cook also picked to coach in college pre-draft events
news

Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be 27th
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season
news

Refreshed Kyler Murray Sees Optimism With Cardinals Path

Quarterback believes franchise has made 180-degree turn
news

Cardinals Season Proved To Be Fans-Tastic In 2023

Multiple moments highlighted the support of the Bird Gang
news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2023

Loaded with draft picks and cap space, GM Monti Ossenfort set up for big moves
news

Larry Fitzgerald Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

Former Cardinals wide receiver had spectacular two seasons at Pittsburgh
news

The First Year Journey Over, Cardinals Hope To Build

Gannon thinks 'the message, the standard' has been created
news

Ironman Paris Johnson Jr. Ready To Be Right - Or Left

Notes: Tackle will prepare for both sides; Stills' knee not serious
Advertising