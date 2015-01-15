Top Five Plays Of 2014: Defense

Interceptions highlighted the list of best defensive plays in 2014

Despite several injuries and departures, the Cardinals defense keyed an 11-5 season which resulted in a playoff berth. There was no shortage of impact plays, but here are the five which stood above the rest, in descending order.

5. PICKING A WIN

The situation: The Redskins had a first-and-10 from their 14, trailing the Cardinals 23-20 with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in Week 5. Washington had scored a touchdown on its previous drive and was looking to get into field goal range to force overtime.

The play: Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an inaccurate pass and safety Rashad Johnson stepped in for an easy interception. He made his way 28 yards down the sideline and dove inside the pylon for the game-clinching pick-six.