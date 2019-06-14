Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2019 Offseason

THERE ARE SOME DARKHORSE CANDIDATES AT WIDE RECEIVER

Drafting a trio of receivers – Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson – was done out of necessity, and while the learning curve hasn't been conquered, it's hard to see a scenario where all three aren't around as part of the room's renaissance this season. But as they learn behind guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, it's the other veterans on the depth chart that have earned some attention. The athletic gifts of Kevin White are apparent, and if the Cards can keep him healthy, he will be intriguing to watch in camp. Then there are a couple of players who have been known as return men who have flashed at times – Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd. It's possible they could ultimately be fighting for a single roster spot, should either make it, but they seem to have made some inroads.

ALL SIGNS POINT TO A GOOD DOSE OF DAVID JOHNSON

Kliff Kingsbury doesn't give a lot of specifics when it comes to the offense or individual players, but it is hard not to hear his enthusiasm for running back David Johnson. How Johnson's touches will break down is still hard to tell, although Johnson will be getting the ball. It makes too much sense, in an offense that'll be about getting guys the ball in space, not to let Johnson's blend of speed, cutting ability and power do a lot of work.

A.Q. SHIPLEY IS FIGHTING HARD TO STEP BACK IN THE STARTING LINEUP

Kingsbury said the starting center position is open, with veteran A.Q. Shipley (coming off an ACL tear) and Mason Cole (who started all last season) battling it out. The rest of the line seems all but set, with Marcus Gilbert at right tackle, J.R. Sweezy at right guard, Justin Pugh at left guard and D.J. Humphries at left tackle. And if Shipley has his way, center is pretty set too. The veteran has grinded hard to return from his injury, and has left little doubt he thinks he will be the starter. How the reps break down in training camp will be something to watch.

PETERSON'S ABSENCE WON'T CHANGE DEFENSIVE PHILOSOPHY

Peterson may be facing suspension, and the absence of a true put-him-on-an-island-against-a-top-wideout cornerback would seem to hinder a defense that wanted to be very aggressive. But defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said that won't change his thought process, and that the Cardinals want to play the same way while Peterson is gone as well as when he gets back. It will be interesting to see if the Cards can make that work, or if Joseph is forced to make significant adjustments.

THERE ARE STILL A LOT OF UNKNOWNS ABOUT THIS OFFENSE

Kingsbury's go-to comment the last couple of months when it came to his offensive plans/schemes? "We'll see." He acknowledged this week it was genuine, that until the Cardinals get to camp they won't really know what the offense truly will be about. That's fair, to a point. Murray has talked about being comfortable in the offense, so given that and Kingsbury's college history, we can get a sense of what the Cardinals will look like when they have the ball. But I do expect Kingsbury, who loves the scheming and planning of football, to be willing and able to adjust often, week-to-week and even half-to-half in-games. That's what he was brought to Arizona to do.

WE'RE GOING TO SEE SOME DRAFT PICKS PLAYING, AND MAYBE A LOT